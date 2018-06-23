During President's Cuba Visit, India Focuses On Clean Energy Co-Operation

President Kovind, who arrived in Cuba on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour which also took him to Greece and Suriname, commenced his engagements here by paying tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.
Later, President Kovind met his counterpart Diaz-Canel.
"President Kovind held delegation level talks with President Diaz-Canel of Cuba; both countries
agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Cuba also reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.
The President also addressed the University of Havana on 'India and the Global South'.
During his address, President Kovind stressed on the need for India and Cuba to work together to push for greater space for developing countries in global governance structures.