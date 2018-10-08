Mahalaya 2018: Durga Puja 2018 Calendar, Durga Puja 2018 Dates And Significance

Mahalaya 2018 is celebrated as the day of invocation, especially by Bengalis

It is that time of the year again for Bengalis across the globe - it is time for Durga Pujo 2018. Beginning with Mahalaya 2018, for Bengalis Durga Puja 2018 holds immense significance, the preparation of which begins months in advance. Mahalaya, observed seven days before the Durga Pujo, marks the advent of Durga, the goddess of supreme power. The significance of Mahalaya is that on this day Pitru Paksha ends and it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. Devi Paksha is the waxing phase of the moon that comes in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu lunar calendar. On Mahalaya, worshipers do tarpan to remember their ancestors. For Bengalis, Mahalaya starts with chants of Mahishashur Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra - which has been a tradition for the last 85 years.

Durga Puja is the most awaited festival for Bengalis

What Does Mahalaya Signify?

Mahalaya is celebrated as the day of invocation, especially by Bengalis. Durga Puja 2018 starts on October 14th and Mahalaya marks goddess Durga's advent in her battle against evil. Devotees pray for the deity's invocation on earth and for her blessings to curb the evil Mahishasur.

When Does Durga Puja 2018 Start?

Durga Puja 2018 or Durga Pujo 2018 starts on October 14th which is Panchami. Durga Puja 2018 ends with culmination of celebrations on Bijaya Dashami which is on October 19th.

Durga Puja 2018 starts on October 14th

Here Are Durga Puja 2018 Dates:

Mahalaya 2018- 8th October 2018

Maha Panchami 2018- 14th October 2018

Maha Shasthi 2018- 15th October 2018

Maha Saptami 2018- 16th October 2018

Maha Ashtami 2018- 17th October 2018

Maha Nabami 2018- 18th October 2018

Bijaya Dashami 2019- 19th October 2018