Separatist Asiya Andrabi, Two Others Taken Into NIA Custody

Separatist Asiya Andrabi and two associates will be produced before a special NIA court

The National Investigation Agency or NIA today took custody of separatist and chief of the banned terrorist organisation Dukhtaraan-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and two others in connection with a case registered in April this year for allegedly waging war against the country and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



Andrabi, who is in a prison in Srinagar after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court cancelled her bail last month, is being brought to Delhi along with her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, they said.



All three will be produced before a special NIA court later for custodial interrogation, they added.



The NIA, on directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against them as well as the organisation, which is banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in April this year.



According to the FIR, the "central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organization named as 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA".



"They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India," the FIR alleged.



The agency also said in the FIR that Andrabi and her associates had spoken, written and also published "visible representations that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India".



