Drone From Pakistan Recovered In Punjab's Gurdaspur

The drone was recovered by local villagers. (Representational)

A Pakistani drone shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) earlier was recovered near the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Sunday.

According to the BSF, the drone coming from the Pakistan side of the border was fired upon by the troops earlier.

"A rogue drone, which had earlier intruded from Pak side and fired upon by alert BSF troops, recovered today by Gurdaspur Police," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

The drone was recovered by villagers in Dera Baba Nanak village while harvesting the field.

Earlier on Thursday, BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village of Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The drone spotted at the Bhariyal village post of the BSF, was observed flying inside Indian territory for five minutes before it was intercepted with illumination bombs.

"The drone kept flying inside the Indian border for 5 minutes, during which 3 rounds of firing were done by BSF and an Ilu bomb was also fired, after which the drone flew back to Pakistan," BSF said.

In a similar incident, BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in the Amritsar district on April 16 and recovered packets of narcotics.

BSF is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

Earlier in February, the BSF troops also recovered six big packets of heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag in a wheat field of Toor village in the Amritsar district.

