Drone Fitted With Camera Found in Tripura Village Bordering Bangladesh

Tension gripped a border village in South Tripura district on Monday after locals discovered a suspected Bangladeshi drone inside the Indian territory.

According to villagers, a farmer first spotted the drone in a paddy field near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Ballamukha, under Bilonia subdivision, around 300 meters from the barbed wire fencing on the Indian side of the border and immediately informed the local police.

He claimed a few days ago, they had seen a drone flying over the area from the direction of Bangladesh, appearing to conduct an aerial survey. They suspect the recovered device might be the same one.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the drone, which was equipped with a camera.

Both the Tripura Police and the Border Security Force have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the drone and the purpose behind its flight in the sensitive border region.

According to locals, the drone had been seen flying in the area over the past few days, and there is suspicion that it may have originated from the Bangladesh side of the border.

Tripura has 857 km of the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border. More than 97 per cent of Tripura's international border on its three sides is fenced with barbed wire.