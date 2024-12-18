Man Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea While Reversing At Chennai Port

Authorities are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.

A cab driver lost his life on Tuesday when his car fell into the sea at a port in Chennai while he was reversing it near the edge of a jetty. Two Coast Guard personnel, who were also in the car, managed to escape.

Officials said the Coast Guard personnel escaped after breaking the car's window.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and rescue efforts were launched during which the driver was found dead.

The officials said the car fell into an area where the depth of the sea is estimated to be around 18 feet.

