Dr Prannoy Roy, Writer Ruchir Sharma On 2021's Top 10 Trends: Highlights

How does 2020 crisis compare to 2008 and 2001

Prannoy Roy: This has been a traumatic year, complete shock out of the blue. How does this crisis compare with 2008, 2001, is this worse than that or about the same or better - not as bad?



Ruchir Sharma: Right, I think that to put this in perspective in terms of the sheer economic effect because we're discussing that on the show primarily - the contraction that the global economy saw this in 2020 of minus four percent was the worst contraction in seventy-five years. So definitely the economic consequences and the economic effect of this has been the worst that we've had in post-World War II history.



Now Time Magazine went to the extent of calling this the worst year ever. I'm not sure I would go to such an extreme because I think that history is better remembered than its lived - the Great Depression, the World Wars, even the 1970s when we had stagflation, Vietnam War, riots and even in places like India..the Emergency - we have had some very difficult periods - but yeah, this ranks right up there in terms of obviously the number of people who have died because of the pandemic and in terms of economic contraction that's the one data which will stand out that this has been the worst economic contraction in seventy-five years.



But again, as your favourite expression is - it all depends who you ask because if you ask people who have been involved with the stock market and in the financial community, they have had a very different view, I think, because 2020 ended up being a pretty good year..if you are a financial investor and almost did nothing and sat through this crisis.

