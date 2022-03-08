'Doubly Guarding Our House': P Chidambaram To NDTV On Goa Defection Fear

P Chidambaram is in Goa ahead of the assembly election results in the state.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Goa ahead of the assembly election results, today said his party is "doubly guarding" its house and will not let it "be burgled" this time. He was referring to the 2017 elections fiasco when the party failed to form a government even after winning the most seats. In an interview with NDTV, he took a swipe at the BJP without naming the rival party.

"The party that steals election is still around. We are aware of who can steal an election," he said.

The Congress won 17 of 40 seats in Goa in the 2017 election but the BJP, after winning 13 seats, took power with help from smaller parties and independents. Two years later, 15 Congress MLAs switched to the BJP, led by the Congress's leader of opposition, Babu Kavlekar, who was made Deputy Chief Minister by the BJP.

As the race for power intensifies following exit poll predictions of another hung assembly in the coastal state, there have been reports of Congress rushing its leaders to ring-fence MLAs and moving its candidates to a resort in north Goa.

Dismissing reports of Congress ferrying its candidates to a resort, he said those are "exaggerated stories". Mr Chidambaram claimed that all the candidates have been invited to a birthday party of one of the candidates who is celebrating today. He added that the candidates meeting together or having meals is business as usual and no special effort is being made to ensure nobody defects.

"We are asking them to be available to meet up on short notice. In fact, the Congress legislature party is scheduled to meet to elect a leader within minutes after the trend becomes discernible. Therefore, we asked them all to be available to meet within a few minutes after the trend becomes discernible," he said.

Claiming that the candidates fielded this time have a strong relationship with party workers of their blocks who have tirelessly campaigned for them, he suggested that the bond between them will ensure loyalty to the party.

"Every candidate is proud to have carried his the Congress flag in his constituency, and many of them expect to win...The block workers worked day and night to get this election successful. Okay, which means there is a bonding between the MLA and the block workers. And that is the biggest assurance that the candidates will remain loyal to the Congress party. Everyone is sworn to loyalty, right? I have no doubt at all. Every candidate, whether he wins or loses, will remain loyal to the Congress party," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that they will get a simple majority in the elections and will be able to form the government on their own.

"I'm more confident today than last week because I've spoken to every candidate. We are confident we will have a simple clear majority," he said and added that his party was willing to work with other smaller parties because the goal is to forge a non-BJP front.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.