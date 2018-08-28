Double Murder Convict Shot Dead In Bihar Court Premises, 1 Arrested

The body has been sent to Sitamarhi sadar hospital for post-mortem examination

Unidentified gunmen shot dead an undertrial prisoner, earlier convicted in a case of double murder, in a court premises in Bihar's Sitamarhi district today, police said.

An employee of the court was also injured in the shooting and one person was arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman said.

The incident took place when the dead, 48-year-old Santosh Jha, was being taken for production in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Saroj Sinha, in connection with an Arms Act case.

A Darbhanga court has convicted Santosh Jha in the murder case of two engineers in March.

The two engineers employed with a road construction company were shot dead on December 26, 2015 near Shivram village in Darbhanga district.

A court employee was injured in the firing and he was hospitalised, the SP said.

One person was arrested and a loaded pistol was seized from him.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other culprits in the case, he said adding that action would be taken against police officials for the lapses in the security of the court premises.