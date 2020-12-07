'Don't Support Bandhs But Backing Farmers' Demands': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, more than ever, came out in support of farmers protesting against the central government's three new agricultural ordinances saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration must either withdraw the laws or simply quit.

"I have not forgotten Singur, I have not forgotten…I am promising full support to farmers," Ms Banerjeee said, holding up a a reaped sheaf of paddy, at a rally held in Mednipur, the headquarters of West Midnapur district. She was referring to her 26-day hunger strike of 2006 in Singur against the forcible acquisition of fertile land by the then government.

Making it clear today that her party does not support a "bandh", the Chief Minister, however, said, "We are supporting the demands being made by farmers tomorrow." Various groups protesting the new laws have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Besides her vociferous support for farmers, the place she chose to speak from is also loaded with political significance.

West Midnapore is the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari, the disgruntled Trinamool MLA from Nandigram in East Midnapore who is in charge of both districts. Mr Adhikari had quit as state cabinet minister last month, sparking off strong rumours of defection, though he still remains a TMC member.

Arriving in Medinipur on Sunday, Ms Banerjeee had issued a stern warning against "anti-party activities", asking TMC leaders in touch with the opposition to quit her party, according to a PTI report. She had also asked East Midnapore TMC president Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari's father, to rein in anti-party activities.

Slamming the BJP as a party of "outsiders", she said she would never allow the saffron camp to take

control of Bengal and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt. "Outsiders will not be allowed to grab Bengal. My mothers and sisters will never allow it," Ms Banerjee said, warning the BJP that it could not blackmail her party into submission.

She praised those opposed to the BJP even as she accused the CPM of backing the Hindu nationalist outfit in Bengal. "The Congress is sometimes kissing the CPM or the BJP in turns," she mocked.

The Chief Minister announced that her government would continue to dole out free ration beyond June next year, after her party returns to power for the third consecutive time. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.