'Don't Need Election Symbol To Get Elected': Eknath Shinde

He criticised Uddhav Thackeray for not giving time to meet his supporters and leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he doesn't need an election symbol to get elected by the people asserting that they only forged a natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again.

"Who betrayed whom? We or someone else? We just forged the natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again and this government is a government of the people," he said.

"I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," Eknath Shinde added.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose coalition government collapsed in June after Shinde's rebellion, has been lambasting Eknath Shinde and others, calling them "gaddar" or traitors.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, Eknath Shinde said, "Government came to power and our party chief became chief minister. We all got down to work. Meanwhile, people used to come and visit me because some people (Uddhav Thackeray) had no time to meet them. Our people suffered, what was happening in the government was intolerable."

"We took this decision because, in the upcoming elections, Shiv Sena would have had only that many Members of Legislative Assembly(MLAs) as much as can be counted on fingers. Attempts were on to end Shiv Sena, people were being jailed and they were being asked to join their parties to save themselves," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

He criticised Uddhav Thackeray for not giving time to meet his supporters and leaders.

"Senior leaders who had worked with Balasaheb too had to go back from Varsha Bungalow. What is the use of such power?,” Eknath Shinde asked.

"I was a minister, and so was Uday Samant. But we left the government. I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)