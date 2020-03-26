Don't Demoralize Our Coronawarriors: Harsh Vardhan

"Don't forget that this fight is a ritual," he added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan taking note of reports relating to manhandling of doctors and nurses, on Thursday urged the public "Don't demoralize our Coronawarriors".

Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vardhan wrote, "Fighting this battle against coronavirus is our national responsibility and the doctors, nurses and paramedics are our warriors but some people are creating an atmosphere of discrimination and fear psychosis against them."

"Please don't break the morale of our Coronawarriors. Don't forget that this fight is a ritual," he added.

Several reports have come in where doctors and medical staff have been manhandled in various parts of the country by police, their neighbours and landlords etc.