Airlines Issue Traffic Advisory To Fliers Ahead Of Trump's Ahmedabad Visit

Passengers have been asked to keep a tab on live traffic.

A day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, various airlines have issued an advisory for February 24, asking the passengers to arrive the airport three hours prior to the scheduled departure of their flights.



This has been done keeping in view of the heavy traffic congestion due to blocked roads in the city.

Passengers have been asked to keep a tab on live traffic and to carry a hard copy of their itinerary and photo-ID to access the blocked roads.



"We expect heavy traffic, roadblocks and stringent security checks en route Ahmedabad Airport between 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, owing to the VVIP movement. Passengers travelling to the airport must carry a hard copy of their itinerary and photo-ID to access the blocked roads. No accompanying persons will be permitted to proceed. Please keep a tab on live traffic and report at the check-in counter at least 3 hours prior to the departure time," SpiceJet said in a statement.



Air carriers Vistara and IndiGo have also issued a similar traffic advisory, asking passengers to report three hours prior to the departure at the airport.



Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad to review the final preparations for Trump's visit to the city.



The US President is scheduled to take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address the ''Namaste Trump'' event at the newly-constructed Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh.



