"PM Modi Very Strong Person, Tough...": Donald Trump's 5 Big Quotes

US President Donald Trump once again talked about mediating between India and Pakistan, saying: "India and Pakistan are working on their problem."

'PM Modi Very Strong Person, Tough...': Donald Trump's 5 Big Quotes

Donald Trump is in India for a 2-day visit with family and his administration's top brass

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, in India on a two-day visit, today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him he wants people to have religious freedom, in the backdrop of violence over the contentious citizenship law. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mr Trump said "PM Modi is a very religious, calm man, but is a very strong person, tough".

Here are 5 big points that POTUS made during his press conference in Delhi today:

  1. PM Modi is a very religious, calm man, but is a very strong person, tough (on acting against terrorism).

  2. India and Pakistan working on their problem, my relationship with both India and Pak Prime Ministers is strong. Anything I can do to mediate, I would do. There are two sides to every story.

  3. India's got a phenomenal future - you can rarely think of a place that has a better future, especially with the leadership of PM Modi.

  4. They (India) like us more now than they've ever liked us; that's also because of my close friendship with PM Modi.

  5. PM told me (in front of a large group of people) he wants people to have religious freedom and "they have worked very hard on this".



Comments
Donald TrumpPM Moditrump in india

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News