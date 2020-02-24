Pricey Morel Mushrooms, Dal Raisina In President's Banquet For Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday.

Super expensive morel mushrooms, a "regal" leg of lamb and Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Dal Raisina will be on the menu when President Ram Nath Kovind hosts a dinner banquet for US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the end of the American leader's first official visit to India.

Official sources say the dinner will start with amuse-bouche - a pre-appetizer course in French cuisine - decorated with golden leaves.

Appetizers will include Aloo Tikki with Spinach Papdi - a version of a famous North Indian street food, Salmon Fish Tikka and Lemon Coriander Soup.

The main course will include Dum Guchchi Matar - wild morel mushrooms from the Himalayas that sell for Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 a kg cooked with peas, lamb biryani, Raan Aalishaan - a luxurious preparation of leg of lamb, Dal Raisina - a dal dish named after the Raisina Hill on which the presidential palace stands - and Mint Raita.

Desserts will include hazelnut-apple and vanilla ice cream and Malpua with Rabdi.

American officials have voiced concerns about the US President's meals in India which usually includes a rotation of beef steaks, burgers, and meatloaf with several cans of diet soda. Mr Trump has a salad with a meal every now and then but other than that few have seen him eat a vegetable, US media reports have said.

Around 100 distinguished guests are expected to attend the banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, hosted by President Kovind.

President Kovind will receive Donald Trump at the Rampurva Bull near the Durbar Hall and take him for the ceremonial introduction of the guests before the dinner, sources said.

Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome with more than 1 lakh people cheering at the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, promising "an incredible trade deal" and "the most feared military equipment on the planet" at his biggest rally abroad.

Later, Mr Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and his entourage which includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner flew to Agra to see the Taj Mahal at sunset before arriving in New Delhi for the night.

On Tuesday, he is expected to hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will fly out of New Delhi at 10 pm.