Donald Trump India Visit Live Updates: PM Modi, Trump To Hold Talks Today To Expand Indo-US Partnership

Donald Trump in India: Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks today, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. In an address at a massive "Namaste Trump" rally at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the US president announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over USD 3 billion will be sealed on Tuesday. Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a nearly 36-hour-long maiden visit to India. The US president was feted at the world's largest cricket stadium in the Namaste Trump event and was cheered by tens of thousands of people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him to address them. "We love you. We love you, India, very much," Trump said finishing his 27-minute speech in which he heaped praise on Modi and spoke highly about India''s achievements in diverse areas.

Here are the Live updates on Donald Trump India visit day 2:

Feb 25, 2020 08:08 (IST) Ivanka Trump Finds Taj Mahal ''Awe-Inspiring''



Feb 25, 2020 08:08 (IST) Ivanka Trump Finds Taj Mahal ''Awe-Inspiring''

Impressed by the beauty of Taj Mahal, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump on Monday said that the grandeur of the 17th century was "awe-inspiring". "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe-inspiring!" Ivanka Trump wrote as she shared on Instagram pictures of herself with husband Jared Kushner in front of the Taj Mahal. Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner are part of the US delegation accompanying the US President. The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

Feb 25, 2020 08:06 (IST) Nikki Haley hails Donald Trump-PM Modi friendship



Feb 25, 2020 08:06 (IST) Nikki Haley hails Donald Trump-PM Modi friendship

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his maiden official visit to India. Nikki Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India. "The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the top Republican leader said in a tweet. Proud to see @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS going to India. The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump. #USPride#IndiaPride - Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 23, 2020

Feb 25, 2020 08:01 (IST) US-India partnership talks today



Feb 25, 2020 08:01 (IST) US-India partnership talks today

US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation yesterday, reached Delhi last night after the brief excursion at the Taj Mahal in Agra. President Trump and PM Narendra Modi will today aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks.

Feb 25, 2020 07:59 (IST) We will always be faithful and loyal friends of the Indian people! We will always be faithful and loyal friends of the Indian people! 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/q88LeQDj0Z - The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2020

Feb 25, 2020 07:44 (IST) Hand-in-hand, Trumps tour Taj Mahal



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal in Agra, their second stop after arriving in India for a two-day visit. The Trumps enjoyed the magnificent marble monument in the glow of the fading sun, the complex completely cleared of any other visitor or staff. The Trumps walked hand-in-hand into the 16th century mausoleum, known worldwide as the monument of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," President Trump wrote in the visitors' book soon after stepping into the complex for a private visit.



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal in Agra, their second stop after arriving in India for a two-day visit. The Trumps enjoyed the magnificent marble monument in the glow of the fading sun, the complex completely cleared of any other visitor or staff. The Trumps walked hand-in-hand into the 16th century mausoleum, known worldwide as the monument of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," President Trump wrote in the visitors' book soon after stepping into the complex for a private visit.

Feb 25, 2020 07:36 (IST) "Melania Trump asked about mud pack treatment": Taj Mahal tour guide



Feb 25, 2020 07:36 (IST) "Melania Trump asked about mud pack treatment": Taj Mahal tour guide

The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left US President Donald Trump "impressed" during his visit to Agra, the guide who accompanied him said. Nitin Kumar, an Agra-based guide, said the first word the US President said after seeing the marble marvel was, "incredible". He and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the second stop on his less than 36-hour-long visit to India, and marvelled at the Mughal-era mausoleum built as a monument of love.

Feb 25, 2020 07:34 (IST) Donald Trump in India: Melania Trump will visit Delhi Government school today



US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.

Feb 25, 2020 07:33 (IST) Donald Trump to participate in various programmes

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today. First programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today. First programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.