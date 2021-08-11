Domestic Help Case: Uttarakhand Civil Judge Challenges Dismissal In Court

The matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

A civil judge dismissed last year for allegedly torturing a minor girl, who worked as a domestic help at her residence, has filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court challenging her dismissal.

Civil Judge (senior division) of Haridwar, Deepali Sharma, filed the petition in the high court on Tuesday claiming that the investigation officer, who had conducted an inquiry into the matter, was biased against her.

She has prayed for reinstatement to the post, saying she had not been granted a fair opportunity to present her case.

The inquiry report had served as the basis for her dismissal in October last year. She had been accused of torturing a 13-year-old domestic help at her residence.

The matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

