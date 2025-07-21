Dog The Bounty Hunter's 13-Year-Old Step-Grandson Accidentally Shot Dead By Stepson

American TV personality Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's 13-year-old step-grandson was accidentally shot and killed over the weekend by his stepson.

Gregory Zecca, the son of Mr Chapman's wife, Francie Frane, from a previous marriage, reportedly shot his son, Anthony, in what has been described as a freak accident. The incident occurred Saturday night at Mr Zecca's apartment in Naples, Florida, according to TMZ.

Mr Zecca works alongside Mr Chapman on his bounty hunting team and has been part of the family's operations since Mr Chapman and Ms Frane married in 2021.

In a statement released through a family representative, Mr Chapman and Ms Frane said, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." The family has asked for privacy as they process the loss.

Authorities with the Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 8 pm local time. Officials confirmed an active investigation into what they described as an "isolated incident." No arrests have been made, and identities have not been officially released.

Gregory Zecca and his son appeared to share a passion for firearms, with photos on Mr Zecca's social media showing the pair visiting a gun store and shooting range in 2021.

Duane Chapman is best known as a bounty hunter, former bail bondsman, and reality TV star who rose to fame after capturing fugitive Andrew Luster in 2003. This high-profile arrest led to his hit series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012 and followed Mr Chapman and his family as they tracked down fugitives across the US.

He later appeared in spin-off series like Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog's Most Wanted. Over his decades-long career, Mr Chapman claims to have captured more than 10,000 fugitives.

He has 13 children from six different women.