Live Updates: Delhi Hospitals Join Strike Call In Solidarity With Protesting Doctors In Bengal

Doctors' Strike Live Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet junior doctors at a conference hall in the state secretariat around 3 pm today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2019 09:14 IST
All OPDs, routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours.

New Delhi: 

Healthcare services at several government and private hospitals in parts of the country are likely to take a hit as scores of doctors have decided to boycott work for a day in support of their striking colleagues in West Bengal. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given the June 17 strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in the national capital. 

All outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday, the IMA said. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.

The junior doctors in Bengal, who had so far refused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for talks, softened their stand on Sunday. "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," a spokesperson of the doctors said after a two-hour meeting.

The Mamata Banerjee government has given a 3 pm appointment to the junior doctors of the NRS Medical College, who went on strike after a colleague was assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Doctors' Strike:


Jun 17, 2019
09:14 (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Twitter says: "Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients."
Jun 17, 2019
09:12 (IST)
Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, hold protests outside Out Patient Department.
Jun 17, 2019
08:47 (IST)
Doctors in Kerala from both private and state-run hospitals have also gone on strike. While doctors from the private sector opted for a day-long strike with just the casualty services to be made available, those in the government sector would remain off duty for two hours from all out-patient services from 8 am to 10 am.
Jun 17, 2019
08:33 (IST)
All medical colleges and government hospitals in Assam will keep their OPDs shut in solidarity with the strike called by the Indian medical Association. However, all emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual.
Jun 17, 2019
08:13 (IST)
Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.
Jun 17, 2019
08:13 (IST)
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has asked states to draw up laws to safeguard the doctors. But the IMA has called for a comprehensive law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff. It also wants security measures to be specified.
Jun 17, 2019
08:12 (IST)
Hospitals from several states have responded to the call of the Indian Medical Association for a nationwide strike.

In Delhi, doctors' will hold a march in support of their colleagues in West Bengal.
