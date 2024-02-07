Madhya Pradesh Doctor Shoots Nurse After Argument Over Affair With Another Man

Police have registered a case against the doctor.

A 27-year-old nurse was injured after a male doctor allegedly fired two rounds at her following an argument over her suspected affair with another man on Wednesday at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Dr Sandeep Soni, 34, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Priyanka Shukla said.

"He was arrested for firing two bullets at the nurse over her suspected affair with another person," she said.

The nurse was in a relationship with the doctor. However, of late she developed a close association with her old friend, she added. "The doctor came to know about it. An argument broke out between the two over the matter and the accused fired at her with a country-made revolver in a fit of rage," the official said.

The nurse suffered injuries on her ribs and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Police have registered a case against the doctor on the charge of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, she added.

