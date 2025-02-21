Doctor, 3 Others Returning From Maha Kumbh Die After Car Hits Truck

A group of five people returning after taking a dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident. Four of them, including a woman doctor, were killed when their speeding car rammed a truck on Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway last night.

Dr Soni Yadav, her aunt, medical representative Arvind Yadav and driver Salauddin were killed in the accident. Her assistant Vipin Shah is severely injured and being treated in a hospital.

They were returning to Bihar's Arariya district when their car collided with the stationary trailor-truck filled with gravel.

Millions of devotees across India have been congregating in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh - the world's biggest religious gathering.

On most days since the start of the six-week festival (from January 13 to February 26), massive traffic jams were reported on almost every road leading to Prayagraj and even trains running to the Uttar Pradesh city are witnessing heavy rush. Railways have started several Kumbh Mela special trains to avoid overcrowding.

Crores of devotees have already taken dip at the Triveni Sangam - where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and now dried-up Saraswati converge - since it began last month.