'Do You Want Congress Or Electricity?' Asks KTR Ahead Of Telangana Polls

KT Rama Rao said that 26,000 schools have been developed in Telangana. (File)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), while addressing a presentation for 'Trailblazer Telangana' on Thursday, claimed that the state of Telangana has flourished under K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.

"KCR government is the only government in Telangana that provides 24-hour electricity supply to the farmers," said KTR, adding, "Do you want electricity or Congress?

While drawing a comparison between Telangana in 2004 and at present, KTR said, "Per Capita income in Telangana in 2014 was Rs 1.24 lakh crore which has now increased to Rs 3.17 lakh crore in 2023. We have re-established 48,000 Ponds in the state today which you can see in every corner of the state. We spent 1.70 lakh crore and gave water to farms in the state. We are on our word we gave tap water to each house in the state. We have spent 37,000 crore on the Mission Bagiratha project and we achieved it."

"Agriculture expansion has taken place drastically after we came to power. In 2014, we were at 13 or 14 rank in terms of paddy production, however, now we are in first place in India. The rankings in Neeti Aayog have also improved from 11 to 3," he added.

Further lauding the KCR government, KTR said that 26,000 schools have been developed in the state and in every district a hospital had been established.

He also claimed that the KCR government is the only government in Telangana that provides 24-hour electricity supply to the farmers.

"We will finish the Palamuru Rangareddy project which is the largest lift irrigation project within one year. We also gave multiple schemes for the welfare of the people, some of which were not even promised in the manifesto, like Shaadi Mubarak, Beedi Labours pension, and Kalyana Laxmi," said KTR.

Speaking about the achievements made in the health sector by the BRS government, KCR said that ever since KCR came to power 36 medical colleges have been established in the state while the previous number was just two. Four new TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Science) will also be coming to the state soon. We also successfully eradicated the Fluorosis problem from the state and we were the first in the country to do so."

Telangana is set to undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state.

The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

