DMK Leader's Son, Daughter-In-Law Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting House Help

On Friday, the police had registered FIR against Anto Mathivanan and his wife.

The son and daughter-in-law of the ruling DMK legislator were arrested and remanded to judicial custody allegedly for harassing their teenaged domestic help, police said on Friday.

The couple, Anto Mathivanan, 35, and his wife Maarlina, 32, of Thiruvanmiyur, here, were arrested after a police team under the Inspector of Neelangarai All Women Police Station, went to Ulundurpet Government Hospital and concluded the interrogation of the domestic help.

"During the investigation, the 18-year-old maid servant said that she used to work in an apartment at Thiruvanmiyur and that the couple harassed and assaulted her," a release said.

On Friday, the police had registered FIR against Mathivanan, son of DMK MLA I Karunanidhi, and his wife Maarlina for reportedly beating and verbally abusing the domestic help belonging to Scheduled Caste.

Immediately after the news about the involvement of his son and daughter-in-law in the case spread, I Karunanidhi from the city distanced himself. He and his son lived separately and that he had no idea about the allegation, he had said.

On January 16 the Government Hospital, Ulundurpet, informed the police about an 18 year-old woman undergoing treatment at the said hospital for injuries on her body, leading to a police team under the Neelangarai AWPS Inspector rush to Ulundurpet for the inquiry.

"The special police team arrested Anto Mathivanan, S/o Karunanidhi, and his wife Maarlina, on January 25 and produced them before the court today and remanded them to judicial custody," the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)