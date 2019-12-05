DJ Arrested For Rape, Murder Of 4-Year-Old, Cops Analysed Over 50 CCTVs

The police said they analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras

A DJ has been arrested for kidnapping, raping and killing a homeless four-year-old girl in Indore's Mhow, the Madhya Pradesh Police have said.

The police said they analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras to zero in on the accused, whose wife is pregnant with their first child.

In the CCTV footage that nailed the accused, he is seen walking in the direction where the girl was sleeping with her family in the open. Her parents are labourers.

Some dogs are seen running after the man around 2:15 am, following which he threw stones at them. Ten minutes later, he is seen running away.

The police said that the accused, after the crime, strangled the girl when she started crying.

"The accused was tracked with the help of the grabs retrieved from CCTV cameras installed near a flyover, from where the minor was kidnapped. We analysed the footage from the entire 200-metre route connecting that spot with the abandoned building where the minor's body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet," Mhow senior police officer Abhay Nema said.

Another police officer, Varun Kapur, said the accused is a repeat sex offender. He was thrashed by a group of autorickshaw drivers when he tried to rape a 70-year-old woman near a railway station last year. But no police complaint was filed against him, sources said.

The accused plays music at weddings and other events.