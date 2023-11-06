Diwali Muhurat Trading To Take Place On November 12: All You Need To Know

Muhurat trading is viewed as an auspicious way to commence the new financial year (Representational)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are set to open for a one-hour Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 12, Sunday. This special trading session is a symbolic and auspicious tradition observed by stock exchanges during Diwali.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Time

Commodity Derivatives Segment:

- Log-in: 5:15-6:15 PM

- Continuous trading: 6:15-7:15 PM

- Trade Modification: Until 7:25 PM

Currency Derivatives Segment:

- Log-in: 5:15-6:15 PM

- Continuous trading for currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives: 6:15-7:15 PM

- Cross currency derivatives: Until 7:15 PM

- Trade modification currency derivatives and IRD: Until 7:25 PM

- Trade modification cross currency derivatives: Until 7:25 PM

- Trade annulment request: Until 7:30 PM

Electronic Gold Receipts Segment:

- Log-in: 5:00-6:00 PM

- Pre-open: order entry period: 6:00-6:08 PM

- Pre-open: matching period: 6:08-6:15 PM

- Continuous trading: 6:15-7:15 PM

- Closing: 7:15-7:25 PM

- Post-closing: 7:25-7:35 PM

- Trade modification: Until 7:40 PM

Equity Derivatives Segment:

- Log-in: 5:15-6:15 PM

- Continuous trading: 6:15-7:15 PM

- Trade Modification: Until 7:25 PM

- Trade Annulment Request: Until 7:30 PM

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Significance

During this brief period, traders and investors participate in symbolic trades, aiming to attract good fortune and prosperity for the upcoming financial year. This practice harmonises spirituality with finance, as it is rooted in the belief that conducting trades during this auspicious hour can usher in wealth and success. Muhurat trading is viewed as an auspicious way to commence the new financial year and holds a special place in the heart of the Indian stock market community.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: History

The tradition of Muhurat trading goes way back in India and is said to have been started by King Vikramaditya, who believed it would bring prosperity to his kingdom during Diwali. Over time, it became a beloved tradition among traders. In the 20th century, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was one of the first to officially recognise and adopt Muhurat trading in 1957. Later, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) followed suit. Back then, when online trading wasn't common, traders used to physically gather at the stock exchange during this auspicious hour to conduct their trades, keeping the tradition alive with great enthusiasm.