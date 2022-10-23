'Diwali Begins': Amit Shah, Other Leaders After India Beat Pak in T20

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to power India to a four-wicket win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli's match-winning knock of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in Melbourne today has drawn wholesome praise from across the country's political spectrum.

While Kohli himself said "It just happens", commenting on today's incredible victory, leaders of political parties were full of appreciation for the former India captain's sparkling knock that made a near-impossible possible.

Hailing India's victory as heralding the Diwali festivities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup. Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by @imVKohli. Congratulations to the entire team."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he even refused to take a scheduled flight from Goa this morning and instead opted for a 9.55pm flight because he didn't want to miss the India-Pakistan match on television. He later tweeted that he was "thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament".

After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament pic.twitter.com/PBlIcVOxJt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, while congratulating Kohli and Team India for the thrilling win in their opening match of the T20 World Cup campaign, exuded confidence that India will go all the way to win the tournament. "Virat's excellent game led India to a spectacular victory against Pakistan. Congratulations to Team India and all the countrymen for India's winning start in the World T20. Keeping this winning streak, we will win the World Cup as well," he tweeted.

क्या ग़ज़ब का मैच था। 👏🏻



विराट के बेहतरीन खेल ने पाकिस्तान के ख़िलाफ़ भारत को शानदार जीत दिलाई। वर्ल्ड T-20 में भारत की विजयी शुरुआत के लिए टीम इंडिया और सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। जीत के इसी सिलसिले को बनाए रखते हुए हम वर्ल्ड कप भी जीतकर लाएँगे। 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VfRnNr9dVT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 23, 2022

Reacting to India's win off the last ball of the match, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said it was "an exceptional victory after such a hard-fought match for India". In a tweet, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said: "Congratulations, team! Diwali celebrations have begun early across the country, thanks to your brilliance on the field today. Keep shining."