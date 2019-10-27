Diwali 2019: Lakshmi Puja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi - All You Need To Know

Happy Diwali 2019: Lakshmi Puja is also called Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja or Diwali Puja.

Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja or Diwali Puja will be performed on Sunday evening, the new moon day, which is also known as amavasya. The Lakshmi Pooja is performed in offices and homes. Per legends, Goddess Lakshmi came from the milky ocean on the day of Dhantrayodashi and chose Lord Vishnu as her husband on the day of Diwali. Diwali Amavasya is thus considered auspicious to appease the Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Apart from Goddess Lakshmi, ink bottle and pen are sanctified by worshipping Goddess Maha Kali on them. New account books, which are called Bahi-Khate are sanctified by worshipping Goddess Saraswati on them. In Bengal, Kali Puja is performed.

Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja Vidhi:

For Lakshmi Ganesha pooja, you will require the following: Idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi, a pot or kalash, mango leaves, picture of goddess Lakshmi, milk, curd, honey, ghee, puffed rice, sweets (laddoo(, fruits, marigold flowers and garlands.

First spread out a clean cloth where you wish to perform the puja, and create a bed of rice on it. Then place a kalash on the bed of rice and pour water in kalash. Place a betel nut, flowers, coin, rice and arrange the mango leaves around the kalash. After this, place a plate or thaali on the kalash. This is where Goddess Lakshmi will sit. Sprinkle gangajal (or clean water) on all the items. After this Ganesh aarti, Lakshmi aarti is recited. While reciting the aarti, make offerings of flowers, rice, garlands of marigolds, coconut, fruits and sweets. After the aarti, distribute the prasad and take blessings of the elders.

Diwali Pooja aarti sequence:

Shree Ganesh Aarti

Maa Lakshmi Aarti

Om Jaya Jagadheesha Hare

Diwali Lakshmi Pooja Timings:

The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Ganesh Puja or Diwali Puja is after sunset.

Deepavali Lagna Puja on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Kumbha Lagna Muhurat (afternoon) - 02:19 pm to 03:51 pm

Duration - 1 Hour 32 minutes

Vrishabha Lagna Muhurat (evening) - 6:59 pm to 08:57 pm

Duration - 1 Hour 58 minutes

Simha Lagna Muhurat (midnight) - 01:28 AM to 03:41 am, October 28

Duration - 2 Hours 13 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:23 pm on October 27, 2019

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:08 am on October 28, 2019

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Shubh Lakshmi Pooja.

