No Plans This Diwali? Here Are 5 Things To Do For Those Away From Home

Diwali 2018: Click some beautiful pictures of the lights and enjoy the colourful city.
New Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights is here. For most, Diwali is about family get-togethers, reunion with friends, dinner with loved ones and poker night. However, for people staying away from home for work or studies who do not have plans this year, there are a number of things you can do rather than bursting crackers. So those introverts who do not want to go that party invite by a colleague, do not be disheartened.
Here is a list of things you can do to make it a happy Diwali:
Binge-watch a TV show: For Netflix or Amazon Prime lovers, there are so many options. Watch The Haunting of Hill House, a horror show on Netflix with just 10 episodes. Engaging and spooky, this is something you can finish in a day. If scary is not for you, binge-watch Brooklyn 99, a laugh-riot. Or you can finish House of Cards, the new season is out now on Netflix. If you do not have a subscription to any online streaming channel, watch re-runs of your favourite TV show, or watch it on your PC, be it F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Breaking Bad, whichever suits your mood.
Read a book: There are so many times you have wanted to read a certain book, bought it, but never got the time to get to read it. This Diwali, pick up that food, order in some food and finish it at one go. Recommended books: Milkman by Anna Burns, Everything Under by Daisy Johnson, Rachel Kushner's The Mars Room, and The Outsider by Stephen King. If you want to read old books, you can read Stephen King's It, binge-read Agatha Christie's novels and if you are in the mood for some heavy reading go for any Haruki Murakami novel.
Go to a people's place: If you like photography or watching Diwali lights and firecrackers, go to any popular place in your city. For Delhi, you can go to India Gate , for Kolkata you can actually go to any local Kali puja and stay for the aarti, have some bhog and enjoy the overall feel. You don't have to know anyone; you can stay around and have fun.
Do some volunteer work: There is nothing better to do on a festival rather than bringing a smile on someone's face. You can be a helping hand to an NGO and help them to feed some underprivileged, give them some clothes or books, or even play with them to make their day. If you are not a part of any NGO, you can surely go out on your own, and the little money you may have put aside for that new bag or that good dinner and use it help someone needy.
Clean your house: For those who do not have time to ever clean their house due to work pressure, this is the day to do it. For lucky ones, who do not have a dumpster for house, the work should be over soon. Otherwise it should be a work of 3-4 hours on an average. Get rid of junk, clean the house spotless and put on some Diwali lights. After this hectic work, order in some food, catch up with some old friends over the phone, read or watch something and enjoy the celebrations outside. A pretty good Diwali for those socially awkward away from home folks. So, don't be disheartened if you are away from family. The festival of lights will bring in joy and prosperity to your life too and hopefully next year you will get that holiday and can make it home to the Diwali dinner. For this year, enjoy some me time and solitude. Happy Diwali!