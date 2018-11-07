No Plans This Diwali? Here Are 5 Things To Do For Those Away From Home

Diwali 2018: Click some beautiful pictures of the lights and enjoy the colourful city.

New Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights is here. For most, Diwali is about family get-togethers, reunion with friends, dinner with loved ones and poker night. However, for people staying away from home for work or studies who do not have plans this year, there are a number of things you can do rather than bursting crackers. So those introverts who do not want to go that party invite by a colleague, do not be disheartened.