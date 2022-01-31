Mamata Banerjee Blocks Governor On Twitter After 'Gas Chamber' Remark

Ties between Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankar have been frosty for a while.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blocked governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account on Monday, a day after he said the state had become "a gas chamber for democracy", in signs that ties between the two leaders neared a point of no return following years of acrimony.

"I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Unconstitutional, unethical things, he says. He instructs not advises. Elected government has become bonded labour. That's why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated," Mamata Banerjee said at a news conference.

Ms Banerjee also said that Mr Dhankhar has threatened the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on several occasions.

She said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Mr Dhankhar. "However, no action has been taken so far," the Chief Minister said.

Her move appeared to have been prompted by Mr Dhankhar's latest attack on the Mamata Banerjee government on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, in which he said, "I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy."

"There is no rule of law in Bengal. Only the ruler rules here. It is my responsibility to protect the Constitution," he said at an event, adding that no amount of "insults" will deter him from performing his "duties".

The governor, a former leader of the opposition BJP who has been permanently at odds with Ms Banerjee since his appointment in 2019, recently accused the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the assembly of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him information he had sought on multiple matters.

He has had run-ins over appointments of vice chancellors of universities, calling bureaucrats to his office for explanations.

Last week, the governor, after paying floral tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar on the assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening".