'Disrespecting Indira, Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy': Congress Leader On Caste Census

Cracks have appeared within the Congress over its flagship caste census demand at a national level with a senior leader claiming the party never endorsed identity politics.

A demand for caste census may be misinterpreted as disrespecting the party's former leaders and former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Anand Sharma said in a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, which was shared by news agency IANS.

Mr Sharma recalled Indira Gandhi's 1980 clarion call, "Na jaat par na paat par, mohar lagegi Haath par", to point out the historic stand of the Congress on caste. He also pointed out that in 1990, Rajiv Gandhi had opposed making "casteism" an electoral factor.

"Departure from the historic position is a matter of concern for many Congress men and women across the country. It calls for reflection. In my humble opinion, this will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji," said Mr Sharma.

Caste census, one of the major demands of the Congress, has been carried out only in Congress-ruled Karnataka and Bihar, where the party held power in an alliance with the RJD. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has promised a nationwide caste census if the opposition's INDIA bloc forms government at the centre.

Mr Sharma, a lifelong Congress member, said while some alliance members of the party have pursued caste-based politics for long, "the Congress policy on social justice is based on a mature and informed understanding of the complexities of Indian society."

"Though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity," he said.

The Congress has believed in an inclusive approach, which is non-discriminatory in formulating policies for equity and social justice for the poor and the underprivileged, added the former Union Minister.