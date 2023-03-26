'Dis'Qualified MP': Rahul Gandhi Changes Twitter Bio In Latest Move

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has changed the bio on his Twitter account following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. He has replaced "Member of Parliament" with "Dis'Qualified MP" in the bio section that appears right below the account name.

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis'Qualified MP," his bio now reads.

Mr Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled after he was convicted in a defamation case for remarks implying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. The Congress leader is yet to challenge the decision in a higher court.

"How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname," he had alleged remarked at Karnataka's Kolar, a remark that the ruling BJP has projected as a smear campaign against those sharing the Modi surname and the backward community.

Mr Gandhi's Wayanad seat in Kerala is now vacant following his removal from the office.