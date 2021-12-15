Disposal Of Scrap Helped Government Earn Rs 62 Crore, Says Union Minister

Rs 62 crore was earned from disposal of scrap during a special campaign launched in October

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that about 12 lakh sq ft of space was freed up in offices for productive use and Rs 62 crore was earned from disposal of scrap during a special campaign launched in October this year.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said a special campaign on disposal of pendency and swachta was organised from October 2 to October 31, 2021 by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in all ministries/departments in the Government of India, including their attached/ subordinate offices, autonomous organisations across the country and Indian Missions abroad.

Mr Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, the activities included indoor and outdoor cleanliness campaign, disposal of scrap, weeding out of outlived records and disposal of pending references from the Members of Parliament, state governments, inter -ministerial references, Parliament assurances and public grievances.

The campaign has brought down pendency in identified categories significantly, he said. Mr Singh said that in order to consolidate the gains during the special campaign, the government has decided to monitor pendency regularly and strengthen the internal processes for efficient and speedy disposal of references.