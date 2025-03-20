Disha Salian's Father Seeks CBI Probe, FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray

The mysterious death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has taken a dramatic turn as her father, Satish Salian, on Wednesday, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for a fresh investigation.

Alleging that his daughter was brutally assaulted and murdered, followed by a politically motivated cover-up, Satish Salian is now seeking an FIR against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and a transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This plea not only challenges the initial findings of the Mumbai Police but also raises questions about the potential link between Disha Salian's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's death just days later.

The petition (a copy of which is available with IANS) accuses the Mumbai Police of tagging Disha Salian's death case as a suicide or accidental fall on "hot-haste manner", ignoring critical forensic evidence, eyewitness accounts, and circumstantial proof.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing the family, has confirmed that the petition is in the process of being formally filed and will soon be registered with the High Court.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian reportedly fell from the 14th floor of an apartment building in Malad, leading to an Accidental Death Report by the Mumbai Police.

Nearly six days later, on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence, which was initially ruled a suicide but later handed over to the CBI.

The proximity of these events has fuelled speculation about a deeper connection between the two cases.

The petition also highlights alleged coercion by political figures, including Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who reportedly pressured Satish Salian to avoid implicating certain individuals.

Advocate Ojha further claims that "fabricated evidence" was used to support the suicide narrative, while Satish Salian's affidavit details his psychological manipulation by associates of Aaditya Thackeray and Rohan Rai, Disha's fiance.

In an exclusive interview to a news channel, Satish Salian expressed his belief that his daughter's death was no accident, citing the absence of injuries consistent with a fall from such a height.

He also questioned the lack of bloodstains and the suspiciously clean state of the crime scene.

These inconsistencies, coupled with the family's discovery of unreported details, have led them to demand a thorough investigation and questioning of Aaditya Thackeray.

By reopening this case, as he demanded, Satish Salian hopes to uncover the truth behind his daughter's death and its possible connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, reigniting public interest in these unresolved mysteries.

