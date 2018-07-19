Disabled People In Myanmar And Vietnam To Get 'Jaipur Foot' Prosthesis

The camp is being organised by BMVSS in association with the External Affairs ministry.

About 1,000 disabled people in Myanmar and Vietnam will be provided free Indian-made prosthesis 'Jaipur Foot' according to an official.

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) has started an artificial limb fitment camp in association with the central government at Myanmar's Yangon city.

The camp is being organised as per an agreement between BMVSS and the Ministry of External Affairs for providing 5,000 'Jaipur Foot' to the needy amputees of various countries.

A few days ago, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti had organised camps in Vietnam.

"In both Myanmar and Vietnam, 1,000 disabled people will be provided with 'Jaipur Foot'. This is a humanitarian effort of the Union government where BMVSS is the implementing agency," according to an official statement issued in Jaipur.

"The joint effort of the Ministry of External Affairs and BMVSS will help the disabled people of various nations in coming years," said DR Mehta, the founder and chief patron of BMVSS.