Disability rights activist Javed Abidi died today after suffering from a chest infection. He was 53. He died at 1:30 pm, a friend of Mr Abidi said, adding he had been ill for the last few weeks."Javed was having breathing problem for past the few weeks due to smog and bad weather. He got a chest infection four-five days ago," the activist's friend said.Mr Abidi was director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People or NCPEDP. He was also the global chair of the Disabled People International or DPI, a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations.He is survived by his mother, younger brother and younger sister.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.