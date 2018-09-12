Digvijaya Singh Hits Out At Centre Over Rafale Deal, Rising Fuel Prices

Digvijaya Singh accused the government of having gains between 2014-2018 by raising central excise tax.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged on Wednesday that proper procedures were not followed in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

In a defence deal, rates have not been kept secret by any government so far, Mr Singh claimed, while talking to reporters in Vrindaban, flanked by Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Mathur.

Mr Singh alleged that proper procedures were ignored in the deal, which raises suspicion of some "underhand deal".

Alleging anomalies in the deal, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman of not coming out with any clarifications.

On the rising fuel prices, Mr Singh accused the government of having windfall gains between 2014-2018 by raising central excise tax on petroleum products.

Commenting on the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the former chief minister exuded confidence that his party would come to power, but did not make any comment on stitching alliances

To another question, the Congress leader said he was in favour of conducting future elections with ballot papers instead of EVMs (electronic voting machines).

Mr Singh was in Vrindaban to wish Dwaraka Peeth shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati on his 95th birthday. He earlier paid obeisance to principal deity in Bankey Bihari temple.