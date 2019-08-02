Differently-Abled Teen From Bihar, Allegedly Raped In Rajasthan, Dies

Police says they will go through the CCTV footage from the temple to try and identify the suspect.

A 15-year-old differently abled girl from Bihar, who was allegedly raped near a temple in Rajasthan's Dausa, has died at a hospital in Jaipur.

The teenager, who could not walk by herself or talk, was brought from Bihar by her father last month to Dausa's famous Hanuman temple, the Mehandi Pur Balaji, hoping she would be cured of her disabilities.

"The child had come to Balaji on July 24. She was unable to walk by herself and is differently-abled. When they were going for darshan to the temple a youth befriended them and he started helping them out. He became quite familiar with them. On the 27th when the child fell ill, her father took her to a primary health centre in Mahua," the police said.

From the health centre, the teenager was referred to a district hospital in Dausa. "As soon as we came to know about the case, we moved her to Jaipur with a police official accompanying her. We also asked for a report from a medical board," police added.

The girl, however, died at the Jaipur hospital. "We suspect the youth who was with them of raping her," police said.

Police says they will go through the CCTV footage from the temple to try and identify the suspect. "We have also announced a reward for anybody who gives information on him."

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and police teams have been formed to search for the suspect.

The father has been allowed to leave for his native village in Bihar with the teenager's body after a post-mortem was conducted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.