Differently-Abled Children From Kolkata, Dhaka Army Schools Bridge Divide

Three boys and two girls from Proyash School, Dhaka were in Kolkata for three days to interact with children with special from Asha School. "A bilateral exchange programme", it was officially called. But the warmth between the children of the neighbouring countries is likely to strengthen ties as never before.
First, five children from Asha School had gone to Dhaka from 10 to 14 February. The Proyash students were in Kolkata from 15 to 17 February. They visited Science city, the Institute of Cerebral Palsy and the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for Handicapped.
Also on their itinerary, the Victoria Memorial, the Calcutta Zoo and the Army's Eastern Command Museum. The children were accompanied by their school teachers and support staff.
Proyash School was started with the same objective in 2006. It is funded by the Bangladesh Army and other donors. It has since opened at least branches across the country.
"Such visits and exchange programs add milestones in mutual cooperation, fostering the indomitable spirit of the Armies especially handling of special children whose smiles generates numerous smiles further," said one of the organisers of the exchange programme.