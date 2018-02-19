Differently-Abled Children From Kolkata, Dhaka Army Schools Bridge Divide Three boys and two girls from Proyash School, Dhaka were in Kolkata for three days to interact with children with special from Asha School. "A bilateral exchange programme", it was officially called.

Bangladesh and India are linked on several fronts - commerce, trade, tourism, healthcare and culture. But perhaps for the first time, a new connectivity has been opened up - via differently-abled children from schools run by the armies of the two countries.



Three boys and two girls from Proyash School, Dhaka were in Kolkata for three days to interact with children with special from Asha School. "A bilateral exchange programme", it was officially called. But the warmth between the children of the neighbouring countries is likely to strengthen ties as never before.



First, five children from Asha School had gone to Dhaka from 10 to 14 February. The Proyash students were in Kolkata from 15 to 17 February. They visited Science city, the Institute of Cerebral Palsy and the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for Handicapped.



Also on their itinerary, the Victoria Memorial, the Calcutta Zoo and the Army's Eastern Command Museum. The children were accompanied by their school teachers and support staff.



Asha School was set up in 1992 to provide education, care and rehabilitation to the differently abled children of defence personnel and civilians. The School is being run under arrangements of Eastern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (EC AWWA). The Asha School is located at Command Hospital Eastern Command (CH EC) Complex Alipore, Kolkata.

The warmth between children of the two countries is likely to strengthen ties as never before.



"Such visits and exchange programs add milestones in mutual cooperation, fostering the indomitable spirit of the Armies especially handling of special children whose smiles generates numerous smiles further," said one of the organisers of the exchange programme.



