Did Nitish Kumar Meet INDIA Bloc Leaders In Delhi? A Fact Check

Old photos are being shared online with the false claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders despite being a member of the BJP-led INDIA bloc.

After the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were declared and as the nation eagerly anticipates the formation of the new government, numerous reports of alliance negotiations have surfaced.

The NDA can form the government only if its alliance partners like the JDU and TDP remain supportive. Meanwhile, leaders of these parties, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, face pressure as their decision to join the INDIA alliance or stay with the NDA is crucial.

Against this backdrop, photos have been shared on social media showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

A Facebook user is found sharing the photos with the caption, "Nitish Kumar babu reached Delhi and met the honourable high profile leaders of India Alliance. Chandrababu Naidu is also talking to the top leadership of INDIA coalition. People's leader Rahul Gandhi has said Modi will not become Prime Minister in 2024. (translated from Hindi)."

The post claims Nitish Kumar travelled to Delhi to meet with the INDIA alliance leaders.

The post contains three photos: two from the same meeting showing Nitish Kumar with INDIA alliance leaders, and another featuring the cover title of the NDTV news portal with photos of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. The caption reads, "Kingmaker: NDA or INDIA alliance, whom shall be chosen?"

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false as the photos are not recent but from 2023. A reverse image search of the first photo directed us to a New Indian Express article titled 'Road to 2024: Amid UPA convenor buzz, Nitish meets Congress brass, AAP," published on April 13, 2023. The report claims that the meeting was to discuss a strategy for creating an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It quotes both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who described the meeting as historic since it set the ball rolling for forging Opposition unity.

A deeper inspection of the second photo led us to a post by Rahul Gandhi on X, dating back to April 2023. The photo is from the same event mentioned above, aimed at discussing a strategy for creating an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The post reads "In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards unity of the opposition. We stand together, we will fight together - for India!"

विचारधारा की इस लड़ाई में, विपक्ष की एकता की ओर आज एक ऐतिहासिक कदम लिया गया है।



साथ खड़े हैं, साथ लड़ेंगे - भारत के लिए! pic.twitter.com/xoStUuiqyL - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2023

Hence, the claim is false as the photos are nearly a year old and is not related to the recent election results.

Claim Review: Photos show Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu meeting high-profile leaders of the India coalition in Delhi post-2024 Lok Sabha elections. Claimed By: X users Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter Claim Source: X Claim Fact Check: False Fact: This claim is false. The photos are from 2023. (This story was originally published by Newsmeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

