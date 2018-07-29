Did Inderpreet Chadha Kill Self? Bullet Reportedly Not Fired From His Gun

Inderjeet Singh Chadha had allegedly committed suicide on January 3.

In a twist in the case involving the death of the son of a prominent charitable body chief, a forensic report has said the bullet that killed him did not match the one fired from his weapon.

Earlier, it was suspected that, Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the son of former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha, had committed suicide.

During the court proceedings in the case here today, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts P S Sehgal and Sandeep Singh Sahota submitted their report to the judge.

The report stated: "No definite opinions could be offered with regard to the badly deformed lead bullet as to whether it had been fired through 0.32 inch Webley & Scott revolver bearing No. B-74402 due to lack of individual characteristic marks."

It further said four swabs each on paper tapes were taken from the right as well as the left hand of Chadha.

"During the chemical examination, the firing discharge residues could not be detected on either of the swabs. Therefore, it was not possible to form any definite opinion regarding the presence of the firing discharge residues in the swabs on the paper tapes," the report said.

Chadha had allegedly committed suicide in his SUV when he had gone to meet his family friend at the DR Enclave colony, located near the Sri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport, on January 3.

He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

Chadha, along with his father, was booked by the police on charges of criminal intimidation.

Charanjit Singh Chadha was removed as the Chief Khalsa Diwan president by the trust members after an objectionable video clip featuring him and a female principal went viral on social media.

However, Charanjit Singh Chadha had claimed that the video was "concocted" to tarnish his image.