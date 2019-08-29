Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For The Hockey Legend

Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary: Today is hockey wizard's 114th birth anniversary.

Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player, was born today in 1905. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day in the country. On Dhyan Chand's 114th birth anniversary today, leaders and sportsmen around the world paid tribute to the hockey wizard who got great laurels to the nation. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936 and a legendary figure in the Indian and world hockey. On National Sports Day every year, the president of India gives out all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to honour sportspersons and coaches who have made the nation proud in their respective sport.

"Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. He also launched the "Fit India Movement" today.

"Today everybody knows that National Sports Day is on the day of Dhyan Chand's birthday. He was our pride for a long time. He was the first Indian to go global and made India proud. He was known as the hockey wizard. I'm extremely delighted and feel proud today that all the former Olympian hockey players together paid tribute to Chand," Mr Rijiju said.

"We will develop a sports culture and fitness movement in India. We are a great sporting country but need to have a sporting powerhouse. We have to make sports a way of life. To begin this movement on the birthday of Dhyan Chand is the best tribute we can pay to him," he added.

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Major Dhyanchand, the greatest hockey player India has ever produced ????

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2019

"A memorable hockey legend, who led our country three times to golden glory at the Olympics. Marking Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary today, India fondly remembers him & celebrates #NationalSportsDay. My Greetings to all from the sports fraternity," tweeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 29, 2019

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "My humble tribute to one of the greatest hockey player Major Dhyanchand Ji on his Jayanti. He was known as 'The Wizard' courtesy of his brilliant stick work and ball control. He won Olympic gold medals for India thrice. #NationalSportsDay"

— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 29, 2019

There is an interesting story behind the hockey star's second name Chand, which means the moon in Hindi. His original name was Dhyan Singh, but as he used to practise at night only in moonlight, as there were no floodlights in India at that time, his teammates named him Chand - the moon.

