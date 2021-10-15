4 Drown During Durga Idol Immersion In Rajasthan

Police said that four people have drowned in the river. (Representational)

Four youths were drowned in a river during immersion of a Durga idol in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victims, who hailed from Agra, were immersing the idol in Parvati river near Bhuteshwar temple.



Police said the four drowned as they might not have any idea about the depth of the river.

The victims were identified as Satyaprakash (22), Srikrishna (23), Rajesh (26) and his brother Ranveer Singh (24). The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.