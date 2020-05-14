DHFL Promoters' Arrested By Enforcement Directorate In Yes Bank Case

Earlier this month, a court had rejected their bail petition and extended their CBI custody (File)

Billionaire brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited, have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the agency's money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder and former promoter, Rana Kapoor, officials said.

They have been sent to a 10-day probe agency custody by a special Mumbai court, news agency PTI reported.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused of "paying kickback of Rs 600 crore in form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited held by the wife and daughters of Rana Kapoor. They are also facing an investigation related to the diversion of at least Rs 14,000 crore from DHFL using fake borrowers.

In March, they had been quarantined at a government school in Panchgani after they were caught violating the coronavirus lockdown at a farmhouse in a large group of 23 that drove 180 km from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a holiday. They were later arrested from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility.

Brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had lookout notices against their name by the CBI or Central Bureau of Investigation.

They had cited the coronavirus pandemic to skip summons from the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering probe against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

Earlier this month, they had sought bail arguing that they were susceptible to contracting coronavirus infection in the jail.

"After what has been reported in the newspaper with respect to the Arthur Road jail having coronavirus positive cases and Taloja (prison) saying that it will take the accused inside only after conducting tests, it would be in their interest that they get bail for some time," the Wadhawans' lawyer had told the court.

The court, however, had rejected their petition and extended their CBI custody.

With input from PTI