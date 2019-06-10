Tripura Lawmaker Says He Married Woman Who Alleged Rape Against Him

Dhananjoy Tripura was earlier charged for raping the woman (File Photo)

Tripura assembly lawmaker Dhananjoy Tripura, of the ruling IPFT, has married a woman who had accused him of raping and deceiving her.

"Yes, I have married the woman at Chaturdas Devata temple in Agartala," Dhananjoy Tripura told reporters in Tripura capital Agartala Monday.

The Indigenous People's Front of Triupura lawmaker's counsel Amit Debbarma said the lawmaker married the woman at Chaturdas Devta Temple on Sunday.

Mr Debbarma said the marriage was held and both parties have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged against each other.

The woman is now residing in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Valid documents would be submitted to the concerned authority on Tuesday morning for securing the marriage certificate.

The woman had filed a case against the lawmaker on May 20 at Agartala Women's Police Station accusing him of raping and deceiving by not marrying her.

In her complaint, the woman had claimed that she was "socially engaged" to the IPFT lawmaker from Rimavalley constituency.

She had claimed that the lawmaker maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the nuptial knot.

The lawmaker was charged for raping the woman.

The Tripura High Court had on June 1 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the lawmaker.