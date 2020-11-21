Devotees Reach Sabarimala For Mandala Prayers In Kerala

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins amid pandemic.

Devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa for Mandala pooja as the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins in Kerala amid the pandemic.

Social distancing is being maintained by the volunteers and wearing of masks has been made compulsory.

The temple premises saw less devotees compared to previous years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Around seven months after it was closed at the start of the pandemic, the doors of Sabarimala temple were opened for devotees from October 16, with restrictions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made it mandatory to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate while visiting the temple, while only 250 people are being allowed for darshan (visit) every day.

Kerala recorded 6,419 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, and the number of active cases in the state reached 69,394, the state government said. A total of 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far, the Kerala government informed.