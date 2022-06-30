'Devendra Fadnavis Scared': NCP Leader On Maharashtra Top Post Choice

The BJP's move to make Sena rebel Eknath Shinde the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra may not be the "masterstroke" it is seen as by many, the Nationalist Congress Party's Eknath Khadse told NDTV today.

Sharad Pawar's party, the alliance partner of Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has supported Uddhav Thackeray through the eight-day crisis, which culminated yesterday's with his resignation from the Chief Minister's post.

But in a googly, the BJP announced that it would be Eknath Shinde and not Devendra Fadnavis, who will head the next government. Mr Fadnavis announced that he will not join the government but support it from outside.

"This is not about a masterstroke. They (the BJP) do not want to take risks. Devendraji (Fadnavis) has been saying 'I'll come back'. So why did he do this? He is feeling sacred of what the court can do," Mr Khadse told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Devendraji might be apprehensive that if Eknath Shinde gets disqualified tomorrow, then the government will collapse. That is why he is not taking responsibility himself and placing it on someone's shoulders," he said.

Pointing out that such things are known to happen, he cited the first government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which collapsed in 13 days.

The Supreme Court will give its judgment on the disqualification issue on July 11. The court yesterday said it would allow the test of strength in the assembly but with a rider.

The results of the voting, the court had said, will be subject to its verdict on July 11, when it decides whether the rebel MLAs should be disqualified, as requested by Mr Thackeray's side.

While Mr Thackeray's resignation cancelled out the need for a trust vote, a decision on the disqualification of MLAs is still pending.

Citing another point, Mr Khadse said, "it is not yet clear" whether the BJP will join the government or support it from outside. "If it is a case of outside support, then the government can collapse anytime," he said.

The other key issue is that the Shiv Sena is a cadre-based party, Mr Khadse pointed out.

"Now, the leaders and cadres -- other than MLAs -- they all support the Thackerays. So when there was a meeting of the national party, they all showed support to the Thackerays. If they want to split the Sena, then Mr Thackeray has the right. Only the party leaders can elect who will head the party," he added.