Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Key Security Meet Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday chaired a key meeting on internal security amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

"Whether it is the police, whether it's the Coast Guard or the Navy, everyone is on alert. There are regular exercises and SOPs are in place. As per the procedures of the war book, we have done all of that. We have called for a meeting to review our internal security, and we are in a full alert mode," he told reporters in Mumbai.

The meeting came hours after the Indian armed forces thwarted a wave of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan.

While Maharashtra does not share a land border with Pakistan, Mumbai has been a target for terror emanating from the neighbouring country for years.

Post the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, coordinated security measures have been put in place to thwart any bid by Pakistan to target India via the sea route, with the Navy, Coast Guard and the Coastal Police forming a three-tier security ring along the coastline.

Mumbai has also conducted mock drills along with other sensitive installations to prepare for threats from Pakistan.

The Indian Army on Friday morning said the Pakistani troops launched "multiple attacks" using drones and other munitions along the Western Border.

Pakistan also resorted to "numerous" ceasefire violations along the LoC, the army said.

"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations)," it said in a post on X, and tagged a video showing a Pakistani military post being destroyed.

Pakistani troops have been violating the ceasefire amid heightened tensions with India following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan had attempted to strike military targets in 15 locations across India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

This week, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' and destroyed multiple terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).