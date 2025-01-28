Over the years, Kumbh has witnessed a surge of pilgrims, and this year as the Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw 45 crore devotees, Dettol Banega Swasth India is focused on embedding hygiene practices into the spiritual and cultural fabric of this sacred event.

Boats at the ghats aren't just for rides-they're spreading the message of health and hygiene, sailing the spirit of Swasth India at Maha Kumbh 2025!