17 minutes ago

Over the years, Kumbh has witnessed a surge of pilgrims, and this year as the Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw 45 crore devotees, Dettol Banega Swasth India is focused on embedding hygiene practices into the spiritual and cultural fabric of this sacred event.

Jan 28, 2025 12:51 (IST)
Health & Hygiene Facilities At Maha Kumbh 2025

Jan 28, 2025 12:50 (IST)
Gaurav Jain From Reckitt Highlights Importance Of Spreading The Message Of Health And Hygiene At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

 

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia said that Reckitt believes that health and well-being of communities are the foundation of true progress. He added, "The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 provides a unique opportunity to embed hygiene practices into one of India’s most culturally significant events. We are delighted to take ahead our long-standing partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and GIWA to reaffirm our commitment to Viksit Bharat at 2047, ensuring that hygiene is the cornerstone of a cleaner, healthier India."

Jan 28, 2025 12:47 (IST)
A pilgrim drinks clean water from a Dettol water station, promoting health at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Jan 28, 2025 12:47 (IST)
Pilgrims wash their hands at a Dettol handwashing station before taking the holy dip in the Ganges.

Jan 28, 2025 12:46 (IST)
Spreading Smiles And Hygiene!

Dettol has taken steps to ensure pilgrims stay healthy and clean during their spiritual journey.

Jan 28, 2025 12:43 (IST)
Dettol Soaps Are Handed Out To Devotees, Promoting Clean Hands And Healthy Habits

Jan 28, 2025 12:41 (IST)
An Event For The Ages - After 144 Years! Kumbh Mela Takes Place Once In Every 12 Years.

Jan 28, 2025 12:39 (IST)
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, At Maha Kumbh 2025

Jan 28, 2025 12:12 (IST)
The #KumbhMela2025 Is Not Just A Spiritual Gathering, But A Movement For Health!

Jan 28, 2025 12:10 (IST)
Rooting For A Cleaner, Healthier Kumbh Mela 2025

Jan 28, 2025 11:47 (IST)
Parmarth Niketan Ashram Applauds Dettol India’s #BanegaSwasthIndia Campaign For Spreading Awareness On Hygiene And Health

Jan 28, 2025 11:44 (IST)
Faith, Humanity, And Health – All Come Together At Kumbh!

Jan 28, 2025 11:42 (IST)
A Movement For Health And Hygiene

 

By blending tradition with modern health practices, the campaign aims to inspire a healthier, cleaner lifestyle for all, reinforcing the vision of a Swachh and Swasth Bharat. 

Jan 28, 2025 11:40 (IST)
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Key Things To Know

Jan 28, 2025 11:39 (IST)
Dettol Banega Swasth India At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

 

Over the years, Kumbh has witnessed a surge of pilgrims, and this year as the Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw 45 crore devotees, Dettol Banega Swasth India is focused on embedding hygiene practices into the spiritual and cultural fabric of this sacred event. 

Boats at the ghats aren't just for rides-they're spreading the message of health and hygiene, sailing the spirit of Swasth India at Maha Kumbh 2025!

