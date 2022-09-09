'Best Teachers Day Gift For Parents,' Says NEET-UG Topper

Rajasthan's Tanishka scored an impressive 99.50 percentile in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main.

NEET-UG topper Tanishka feels she has given the best teachers day gift to her parents who are government school teachers, by securing the top rank in the medical entrance exam.

She, like the other three toppers aims to study at AIIMS.

"My parents are very dedicated teachers. They never put pressure and were always supportive even when I scored less. It is the best teachers' day gift for them," she said.

Rajasthan's Tanishka had also scored an impressive 99.50 percentile in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main.

Tansihka, Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka have scored 715 out of 720 marks. However, Tanishka has bagged the top rank due to NTA's tie breaker policy. While Batra has been ranked second, Gangule and Pawashe have been ranked third and fourth respectively.

"I always dreamt of studying at AIIMS and finally it will come true," said Batra.

Gangule and Pawashe also share the dream and are elated about the congratulatory calls they have been receiving.

Meanwhile, in Kota, Tanishka received a warm welcome at Allen Career Institute where she had studied for the entrance exam for two years.

'If you have decided to do something in life, set a goal and give your 100% to it, and don't bother about the result... exams like NEET, JEE etc., are part of the life and not the whole life," said elated Tanishka, advising students not to worry about the result.

Tanishka, resident of Narnaul in Haryana, reached Kota Thursday morning.

"I came to Kota two years ago with a goal to study in AIIMS Delhi and that I have achieved today," she said, adding she had not thought that she would get a rank, and that too the 1st rank! Daughter of a government teacher Krishna Kumar and lecturer mother Sarita Kumari, Tanishka has had a brilliant academic record with 98.6 per cent marks in Class 12 and 96.4 per cent in Class 10.

She aspires to pursue MBBS from AIIMS, Delhi with specialization in cardio, neuro or oncology.

"Be consistent in your studies and don't make a gap even for a day or two," she said stressing for regular studies.

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG were announced on Wednesday.

As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified. In keeping with the trend, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

The range of qualifying marks this year dropped as compared to last year. While the range of qualifying marks for General and EWS categories was set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021, the cut-off for OBC, SC/ ST categories came down to 116-93 from 137-108 in 2021.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for General/EWS PwD candidates was 116-105 as against 137-122 in 2021. This year's qualifying marks range for disabled among OBC, SC/ST candidates was 104-93.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination held on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.