Despite Vaccine Strides, India Opt Out Of Covid Shadow Yet

Just when the world was starting to believe that the novel coronavirus pandemic, which claimed millions of lives globally and locked down economies for the better part of two years, was on its way out, the deadly new Omicron BF.7 strain reinforced the home truth that the world has certainly not seen the last of the pandemic.

The deadly new strain has resulted in an explosion of cases in China, the US and several other countries, prompting the Union government to step up screening of international passengers from the affected countries and even subject them to random tests at airports.

Till now, four confirmed BF.7 cases have been reported in the country and the Centre has put an advisory, asking citizens to mask up and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour when outdoors.

The Covid-19 trajectory in the country saw a sharp upward curve from March-May 2021, with cases multiplying with each day and hospitals and the health infrastructure overwhelmed.

However, since May 2021, the trajectory has seen a significant and steady decline. This was largely down to the Centre's five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and Covid-appropriate behaviour and a copious implementation of the same with active public support.

Also, with robust vaccination coverage, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 32,775 cases per million and 389 deaths per million population (as on November 25, 2022), which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to the other affected countries.

As of March 21, 2022, a total of 25,106 Omicron cases were reported as active cases by states and Union Territories, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Lok Sabha.

Between January 1, 2022, and March 21, 2022, a total of 82,01,411 Omicron patients were discharged across the country on recovery, the Union Health ministry informed further at the Lok Sabha session.

BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants were also among the Omicron sub-variants detected in the country. As on July 17, 2022, a total of 68 cases of BA.4 and 331 of BA.5 were detected in the country, the Health ministry stated.

According to sources, the BF.7 cases in India were reported over three months -- July, September and November. Three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha. Health experts said there were no other cases and the infection wasn't found to be strong either.

"Currently, there are 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7. The Delta variant of Covid-19 is also around in the country," a source told ANI.

The sudden surge in Covid cases in the United States, China, Brazil and South Korea prompted the Union Health Ministry to review the pandemic situation in India.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said a woman with a travel history to America was found BF.7 variant positive on November 18 in Vadodara.

Mock drills to test Covid emergency preparedness were conducted in hospitals across the country on December 27.

"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid 9 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, December 27. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the mock drill," an official source told ANI earlier.

The Union Health ministry advised states on December 20 to significantly increase the genome sequencing of samples. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Mandaviya on December 21 to review the Covid situation and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the pandemic.

Taking note of the evolving Covid situation globally and the emergence of new mutant variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, guidelines for international arrivals were reviewed from time to time.

As per the updated guidelines, all international travellers to India should preferably be fully vaccinated, as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. The updated guidelines also prescribe precautionary measures to be followed -- use of masks and adherence to physical distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on December 22 to assess the Covid situation in the country as well as the readiness of the health infrastructure amid the emergence of new variants and their public health implications, cautioning against complacency.

Advising strict vigil, he said Covid is not over yet.

PM Modi further directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been experiencing a steady decline in cases, with the average daily count falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022.

However, a staggering 5.9 lakh daily cases, on average, have been reported globally in the last six weeks.

Health Minister Mandaviya also briefed the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the measures being taken by the government to meet all possible challenges.

He said the government has started random RT-PCR sampling of international passengers at airports amid the ongoing global surge.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the Covid situation and take stock of the government's preparedness.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. "We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier, during a weekly press briefing.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also decided to ensure that two per cent of the total passengers on a flight undergo Covid-19 tests on arrival at the airport.

"Such passengers to be identified by the airline will be allowed to leave the airport after giving the sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

Apart from Delhi, the CM's of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Punjab also held Covid review meetings.

After the review meeting on Thursday, the Karnataka government said it had decided to bring back the mask rule for enclosed spaces, even those that are not air-conditioned.

"An advisory will be issued making masks mandatory at indoor, closed and air-conditioned places. Union government guidelines will be followed for random testing and screening of passengers arriving at international terminals," Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said a general alert has been issued in the state amid the global surge.

While saying there was no cause for concern in the state, she urged people to be cautious and take precautionary measures.

Districts have been asked to increase surveillance, she added.

Kejriwal said there is not a single case of BF.7 variant in the national capital so far but AAP government was fully geared to deal with any possible situation.

Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to get booster doses at the earliest.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), meanwhile, issued an advisory urging the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

In its advisory, the IMA listed out necessary steps including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitisers.

On January 16, 2021, India launched the National Covid Vaccination Programme. The programme commenced with the vaccination of all healthcare workers, followed by the inoculation of frontline workers. The vaccination coverage was then extended to the elderly population, aged 60 years and above, and those aged 12 years and above.

The vaccination programme is based on a regular review of scientific and global test practices by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), as per an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It stated that since the start of the vaccination drive, it has focused on taking decisions guided by science.

"Under the programme, all citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. While those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital's vaccination centres," read an official press release from the Union Health Ministry earlier.

In just 9 months since the start of the vaccination drive, India achieved a significant milestone of administering over 100 crore doses to its eligible adult population. India was one of the few countries to achieve this milestone.

Subsequently, another 100 crore vaccine doses were administered over the next 9 months.

Out of the total eligible population, as on December 6 2022, over 97 per cent of citizens have received the first vaccine dose while over 90 per cent of eligible citizens have been administered the second dose. Additionally, 22.30 crore precautionary doses have also been administered across the country, covering 27 per cent of the eligible adult population.

With the ever-expanding footprint of the vaccination drive and ceaseless vigilance and careful observance of protocols, the nation has made significant strides in dealing with the pandemic challenges.

However, as the Health minister stressed, there is no room for complacency.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)